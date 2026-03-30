Woven versus Seamless Garments

The reflection on the worthy project by Magie Dominic was intriguing, and I thought I would offer a brief follow-up commentary. The garment woven out of many pieces is a poignant symbol, even a ‘sacramental’, inspired by prayer and grace. We are all united in some way, and should strive for such unity, wherever we may find such in this fallen and fractious world, so torn by division and even hatred.

Yet a clarification may be in order, and forgive this editor for offering such. It is only that we cannot presume a unity that does not (yet) exist. Readers may have had some reservation about the ‘gay Canadian politician’ who contributed to the fabric. I always wonder why people have to use that identification, which I don’t think here means ‘happy’, the original meaning of that once joyful word. Of course, I don’t know who that may be. Only to say that I do hope said politician, through the prayers flowing from this apostolate, comes to realize the error of his ways. As Pius XII warned in 1946 at the close of the Second World War, the greatest sin of our time is the loss of the sense of sin.

The seamless garment is a sacramental of what might be, not what is, at least, not yet. To strive to be as perfect as the heavenly Father is perfect means, as a first and necessary step, avoiding grave sin, not excusing it, turning it into something ‘good’, or claiming it as part of our ‘identity’. Only so can we be a people united, and prepared to meet our God.