Eleganti Sums up the SSPX

Bishop Marian Eleganti, auxiliary emeritus of Chur, Switzerland, through which I happened to pilgrimage last summer, sums up the irregular situation of the SSPX. His thoughts bear pondering:

Firstly, acting with full autonomy without papal mandate or confirmed mission; secondly, operating with bishops not in union with the Pope and the episcopal college; thirdly, maintaining hundreds of priests who are not incardinated; and finally, existing in a kind of jurisdictional nirvana through self-authorisation, considering themselves the only true Catholics, with the only true sacraments, at least without defects, and the only true doctrine

Bishop Eleganti also doubts their intention to seek reconciliation with Rome:

It is insincere because, to be truthful about it, they don’t want any regularisation,” he said. “That would mean losing their autonomy and submitting themselves to what they consider an erroneous universal Church. And that is in effect exactly a schismatic mindset and behaviour.

After all, why bother, if you think that Rome’s gone off the rails?

But, then, what’s left, and who, exactly, is ‘Rome’?

Whether they are formally declared excommunicated and in schism as of July 1st – the proposed date of the ordinations – remains to be seen. The SSPX exist outside the ‘rule of law’, and follow a law unto themselves, which they, of course, consider the true law. And there is much ‘true law’ within them, along with much good. But it’s in the the little cracks that disorder may enter, especially without divine means of correction. With some sort of obedience to the Magisterium, those ‘little things’ will soon turn into very big things.

We live in confusing times, and must find our way, primarily through trust and obedience that Christ will work through the Church He founded and guides unto the end of time. We hope and pray for peace and reconciliation, found only in humility and truth.