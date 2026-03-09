One Simple Thing Families Can do to Help Restore Unity in Our Countries

There’s so much talk in the news right now about how we can unite as a region at a time when we’re more divided than ever. Often, we turn to policy to answer this question. But it’s so much bigger than that.

And while the problem is big, I believe it’s actually the little things that we do in our own families that will ultimately lead to the change that will result in unity.

You have to change culture before you can change policy.

There is one thing at the very top of the list that I want to draw attention to. If families committed to doing this one thing, it would significantly help bring peace to the weary souls of our region.

We are living in a time where hustle is glorified. Where distractions are endless. Somewhere between the time I was growing up to now, as I raise my children, we have become a society that is always trying to keep up.

Maybe it’s the rise of convenience: cell phones, online shopping, apps, ohhhh the apps! – all designed to make our lives easier, but have become tools that have created a false sense of urgency.

How many times have you picked up your phone to make an appointment only to get distracted by a little red notification on your child’s sports app? If you’re like me, you feel that urgency to check to make sure you haven’t missed something. You check the app only to find that it’s the parent group chat discussing the next team meal, which reminds you that you need to contribute.

So you sign up and add a few things to your shopping list. Done. You put your phone down, totally forgetting about why you picked it up in the first place – to make that appointment.

Or how about online shopping and next-day delivery? Don’t get me wrong, it’s saved me more times than I care to admit. However, I have eyes to see how it’s led me to have a real materialistic outlook, too. How many times have I decided that I needed a new dress before that event coming up in a few days, even though I have five perfectly good dresses that I’ve only worn once before?

Text messages, emails, app notifications, and alerts have all inadvertently caused us to become tethered to our phones. This reality of feeling like we must always be available leads to a feeling of pressure to keep up.

Online shopping and next-day delivery have contributed to an increase in materialism and the need for instant gratification.

And then there’s the 24/7 news cycle, YouTube, YouTube shorts, Facebook Reels, and the list goes on. There is no “off” button. Of course, one could argue that it’s up to us to use some self-control. I wholeheartedly agree. And many of us do.

But now more than ever, we’re consuming sound bytes, reels, and shorts that never end. Anyone can post anything. And often, the content I’m seeing is mindless and pointless.

We need to replace reels and shorts with a desire to study, learn, and grow.

We need to replace a culture of hustle with a culture of curiosity.

Replace distraction with purpose.

Replace instant gratification with patience.

Replace pressure with peace.

So how do we do that?

I believe we do it by prioritizing rest in our own families.

We are uniquely designed for rest. Our God made us for rest. God Himself rested, and commands us to do the same, as stated in the Third Commandment.

And even more importantly, he made rest holy (Genesis 2:2-3).

We see many times throughout scripture where Jesus goes away to a private place and rests. In one of my favorite passages, Mark 4:36-41, Jesus departs (with his disciples) from the crowds to rest. Then he performs one of his greatest miracles upon waking up.

In Mark 6:31, Jesus sees that his disciples are weary and encourages them to follow his example and make time to relax and rest.

Maybe you’re wondering how to make rest a priority.

It’s not so much how you do it as your reason behind it. The kind of rest I’m speaking about is the kind that brings you real peace. A pause in your daily grind to refocus your heart, mind, and soul.

God commands rest because rest is good, and He only commands that which is good for us.

So, when you are thinking about ways to prioritize rest in your family and in your home, make sure that it’s the kind of rest that makes way for His presence, which will naturally bring you the peace that only He can provide.

I think what you’ll find is that you’ll respond rather than react.

You’ll notice more – the beauty around you, the blessings, the areas in your life that may need attention, or the people in your life who may need more of you.

You will feel gratitude. And you’ll know Who to thank because you’ll know where it came from.

What does that look like for your family? Comment below and tell me how you incorporate rest in your home!