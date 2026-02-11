Anastasia – the Musical!

I’d like to say publicly that the students here at Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College, under the direction of our staff and faculty, did a wonderful, even a quasi-miraculous, job with the musical Anastasia – the vivid acting, the coordinated harmonized singing, the choreography (from waltz to ballet), the scenes, the incredible live music accompaniment, all presented a show that provided to the hundreds who attended much joy, which will live in our memories forever.

Well done, bravo, and thanks be to God and His holy Mother.

Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College is presenting Anastasia, a musical with a plethora of song and dance – a thoroughly enjoyable evening or afternoon for young and old and everyone in-between!

Witness the story of an orphaned amnesiac who is unaware she is the only surviving sovereign of Imperial Russia, the Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov. Journey with her as she discovers her true identity in her escape from tyranny, finding love, family and friendship amidst the tragedy of her past and that of Russia’s.

Performances are on Friday, February 6th and Saturday, February 7th (at 7:30 pm) and on Sunday the 8th (at 1 pm) at the Madawaska Valley District School in Barry’s Bay, Ontario.

Tickets: $25 general admission, students $12, families $60.

For advance ticket reservations, please email drama@seatofwisdom.ca

