Saint John, Son of Zebedee

Pope Benedict XVI offered three audiences on the Apostle John, back in 2006, and, concise as they are – a trait of the erudite Pontiff – they make for very rich and fruitful reading. Better than the news or the latest post on instagram. Here is the first, the last, and the other two will also be posted. May the beloved Apostle intercede for you all in these Christmas days. Gaudeamus in Domino! +

BENEDICT XVI

GENERAL AUDIENCE

Wednesday, 5 July 2006

John, son of Zebedee

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

Let us dedicate our meeting today to remembering another very important member of the Apostolic College: John, son of Zebedee and brother of James. His typically Jewish name means: “the Lord has worked grace”. He was mending his nets on the shore of Lake Tiberias when Jesus called him and his brother (cf. Mt 4: 21; Mk 1: 19).

John was always among the small group that Jesus took with him on specific occasions. He was with Peter and James when Jesus entered Peter’s house in Capernaum to cure his mother-in-law (cf. Mk 1: 29); with the other two, he followed the Teacher into the house of Jairus, a ruler of the synagogue whose daughter he was to bring back to life (cf. Mk 5: 37); he followed him when he climbed the mountain for his Transfiguration (cf. Mk 9: 2).

He was beside the Lord on the Mount of Olives when, before the impressive sight of the Temple of Jerusalem, he spoke of the end of the city and of the world (cf. Mk 13: 3); and, lastly, he was close to him in the Garden of Gethsemane when he withdrew to pray to the Father before the Passion (cf. Mk 14: 33).

Shortly before the Passover, when Jesus chose two disciples to send them to prepare the room for the Supper, it was to him and to Peter that he entrusted this task (cf. Lk 22: 8).

His prominent position in the group of the Twelve makes it somewhat easier to understand the initiative taken one day by his mother: she approached Jesus to ask him if her two sons – John and James – could sit next to him in the Kingdom, one on his right and one on his left (cf. Mt 20: 20-21).

