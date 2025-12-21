Bach’s Cantata for the Fourth Sunday of Advent

J.S. Bach composed Cantatas for many Sundays and feasts (over 200!)- in the Lutheran liturgical calendar, to be sure, but one which remained close to its Catholic origins. Here is the one for the Fourth Sunday of Advent. Premiered on December 22, 1715, it is a fitting way to prepare for the birth of our Saviour, as we are making our homes ready for such a Guest:
