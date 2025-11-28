MAiD and the RCMP

As the saying goes, they always get their man, or woman, especially if they’re old, sick and/or enfeebled. One week after Remembrance Day, November 20th, the RCMP sent out a memo to their veterans – a curious term for police officers, tasked with overseeing civilians and not fighting wars – that euthanasia was available, free of charge. This would certainly help keep pension costs down.

The information session was held at ‘St. John’s Anglican church’, in Sackville, Nova Scotia. So much for those wayward Anglicans, tracing their origins back to the polygamous Henry VIII. You begin with divorce, and end in death.