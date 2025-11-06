Mamdani’s Gotham

The Batman trilogy – to say nothing of the previous comic books – did not foresee a socialist Muslim mayor of Gotham City. We will leave aside the Islamic aspect for now, and just focus on the socialist ideology of Zohran Mamdani, who just won by an overwhelming landslide, helped in large part, ironically, by the votes of women, whose rights and dignity Islam holds in less than high regard, not least for the ‘infidel’ sort.

Back to socialism, which may be defined as the condition in which the state absorbs than it should, thus violating subsidiarity, that a higher authority should not interfere with a lower authority, except in case of absolute need, in which case it should offer temporary assistance (subsidium).

Socialism is like a virus – you might have a little or a lot. Full-bore socialism, as in Stalin’s Russia, is when the state takes over everything, leaving nothing to private society, nor even to individual initiative. All is absorbed by faceless and nameless bureaucrats too far off to care. One is no longer a person, but a number, a statistic, a slave in such a dystopia.

One has therefore to wonder what Mamdani means by the following statement:

"We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about." Genuinely one of the most horrifying quotes I've ever heard from a politician. pic.twitter.com/2Je148KEvy — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 5, 2025

Apparently, the new Mayor has proposed city-run grocery stores and free public transit, along with no punishment for ‘minor offences’, which is to say, an end to misdemeanors. Not that they won’t happen; only, there will be no consequences. How this will not incentivize more crime is a mystery to those with a more rational, cause-effect mindset.

Caveant, New Yorkers. Islamism mixed with socialism is a toxic and volatile brew. You are about to get what you voted for.