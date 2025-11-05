Gold Mass 2025, Toronto

Join the Society of Catholic Scientists in celebrating the memorial of Saint Albert the Great, patron of scientists on Tuesday, November 18, at the Newman Centre Catholic Mission, 89 George Street Toronto. Holy Mass will begin at 7PM in the Chapel, with homilist Father Joachim Ostermann, OFM. A reception will follow in the house. RSVP is encouraged but not required: https://shorturl.at/5JyYW
