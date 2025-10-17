Dopehead Dominion

This day marks the seventh year since Justin Trudeau’s legalized marijuana here in our benighted Dominion, with Canada thereby becoming the second sovereign nation to legalize the green weed (Uruguay just beat us to the punch). Feel free to peruse something I wrote for Crisis, which I have re-posted here on Catholic Insight, on the moral difference between alcoholic beverages, permitted in our Catholic faith, and recreational drugs, which are intrinsically immoral. I have heard that marijuana also saps and weakens one’s will, the opposite of the fortitude of Ignatius; there is reason those addicted have acquired the epithet dopeheads.

Why seek an earthly, drug-induced euphoria, which only leave us feeling, and being, worse for wear, and not the peace and happiness that Christ offers, with joys that know no end?

May Saint Ignatius, who knew that peace that the world cannot offer, ora pro nobis!