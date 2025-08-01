The Catholic ‘voice’ can help Canadians overcome the housing crisis

My wife and our friends recently read and discussed sections of Pope Leo XIII’s timeless encyclical, Rerum Novarum. Pope Leo XIV’s name inspired us to reflect on the Leonine Catholic intellectual tradition.

We took interest in Leo XIII’s assertion that private property is the “most fundamental principle…to alleviate the condition of the masses.” This ‘condition’ referred to the plight of workers, where wages are not sufficiently covering costs of living. This sounds (sadly) all but too familiar with our present day, where the high cost of living crisis prevents workers and families from ‘converting their wages’ into buying and owning a home.

Leo XIII taught that ownership goes beyond humanity’s natural right to own property for its own sake but as a necessary ordering principle in society. He adds that this “sacred” principle should be established by law to promote widespread ownership. Politicians, industry leaders and working-class Canadians themselves debate and discuss the importance of housing accessibility and affordability, and the benefits of home ownership for families and society. But how often is the Church’s own voice reflected through this discourse on housing?

The Episcopal Commission for Justice and Peace, under the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) have spoken on housing. Although CCCB’s report is detailed, it is unclear if it reached key industry or government decision-makers, or what actions, if any, followed. Exhortations like this are helpful and necessary, and given the rising interest of the Leonine legacy among Catholics, the CCCB and Catholic charities across Canada have a unique opportunity to refocus attention on home ownership, especially considering the clear and compelling case taught by Leo XIII over a century ago on the merits of private property.

The Church’s Leonine voice on home ownership could offer welcome resurgence to Canadians, who are struggling to afford homes. Catholic advocacy on housing affordability and ownership would productively feed into other issues of concern, such as reducing crime exposure for youth. Recent study conclusively shows home ownership fosters a sense of security and stability, not only for us but also our families. Research clearly indicates that those youth who grow up in owned and stable homes, are less exposed to crime in their communities.

On the other hand, youth that experience housing instability are at higher risk of exposure to crime and/or even perpetrating crime themselves. The odds are not insurmountable for those who rent to avoid crime, and while Canada’s ratio of homeowners to renters is around 2 to 1, it is nonetheless concerning that the number of renters has doubled its growth compared to that of owners between 2011 and 2021. As the high cost of living crisis continues to diminish the power of workers’ wages and, especially their opportunity to purchase a home, it is difficult to not see how a growing nation of renters foments nothing less than a descent into further economic and social instability.

Habitat for Humanity reveals a disturbing survey where nearly two thirds of Canadians (75% of whom surveyed are renters), sacrifice “other basic needs such as food, clothing, living essentials and education to afford rent or mortgage payments.” After prolonged sacrifice, this way of life takes a great mental and psychological toll on Canadians. They begin to lose hope in the dream of home ownership.

74% of Canadians acknowledge “communities are fracturing” because of housing instability. Yet, instead of giving up on the dream of home ownership, 81% of those surveyed still maintain that home ownership leads to a better future for their children, strengthens financial security, creates stability, and improves community ties. Regardless of declining odds to own a home, Canadians still recognize home ownerships’ benefits and want them for their families. These benefits are all in line with Leo XIII’s doctrine on private ownership and the CCCB’s contemporary commentary. The Catholic Church has an opportunity to advocate on these principles in a meaningful way, offering a voice of encouragement to those struggling to secure homes, and restoring hope.

All levels of the Church remain key and central social environments for community-building. Whether it is preaching in the pulpit, advocacy in the public square, or co-reviving the Leonine legacy with our new Pope, Leo XIV, through reading groups or lectures, the Church should promote home ownership for (as Leo XIII wrote) ‘as many people as possible’. More home ownership means more congregants will strengthen ties with their local parishes, instead of moving often. Increased home ownership fosters a sense of belonging. Ownership catalyzes stability, reduces crime exposure for youth, and promotes a sense of security and safety in Canada.

Here are four more ideas for the Church to promote home ownership in Canada:

Encourage multi-generational housing

Multi-generational housing has grown by half since 2001. While not the case for every family, exploring multi-generational housing can be a helpful outlet to cope with housing affordability challenges, leverage additional caregiving options, and strengthen intergenerational ties. Parishes should host coffee social discussions on this topic. Church leadership could advocate that government adopt friendlier policies toward multigenerational housing.

Continue to foster charity toward immigrants and focus on the challenge

Canada’s immigration debate is reaching a fever pitch, and the Church can offer its voice as a ‘cooling head.’ Between 2006 and 2021, immigration contributed to an 11% increase of house prices. Given housing supply challenges, there are concerning and mounting trends of resentment projected toward newcomers. Church leaders and charities should continue to promote charity and generosity towards newcomers without losing sight that excessive immigration is contributing directly to the accessibility challenge for housing. The Church can help ensure that domestic Canadians’ concerns are appropriately addressed and directed to solving the problem instead of fostering resentment and anger toward newcomers looking for a better life.

Encourage the skilled trades for youth to build the next generation of housing

The Church can and should promote work-integrated-learning and access to skilled trades for youth. Retaining our workforce and overcoming stubborn labour shortages is essential to ensure people can access services and repair from trades. Without enough skilled trades workers, our housing starts will continue to decline, exacerbating the problem. Parishes should host skilled trades fairs and work with agencies, such as Skilled Trades Ontario (STO) to foster career exploration.

Encourage industry to build homes people need and want to live in

Growing families quickly outgrow small homes and move away in search of something bigger. This trend is growing. Church leaders and lay members should host discussions, summits and encourage industry to build family-fit homes. Otherwise, demand for family-sized housing will rise if the trend to build smaller housing continues. A growing family is less likely to buy a four hundred square foot high-rise apartment than a three-bedroom home or even bigger if they know it is a place that will be secure for their children.

This article was originally published in the Canadian Catholic News.