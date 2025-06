On this upcoming Sunday, July 29th – the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul – there is a sacred music concert presented by Sheppard Camerata.

A concert of Sacred Music from England in the 15th and 16th Centuries, including Sheppard, Byrd, Taverner, Tallis and more

The location is Blessed Sacrament Parish, 194 Fourth Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario. The music begins at 3:30 p.m.

Admission is by free-will offering.

For further details, please see the poster: Sheppard Camerata.