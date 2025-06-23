Britain’s Descent into Darkness

The once-merrie-and-Catholic land of Britain – the two adjectives go together like apple pie and ice cream – continues to descend down the dark tunnel of the culture of death. In the last week, around the feasts of Saints Thomas More and John Fisher, England legalized euthanasia, as well as the murder of the unborn right up to the moment of birth. The two saints could probably have seen it coming 500 years ago.

Welcome to Canada, the colonist child teaching the parent the ways of evil.

Besides the harm done to the victims of these law – the most vulnerable in society, at the very dawn and eve of life – this is the last thing Britain needs, as she is also in the midst of a demographic spiral, currently at 1.44 children per woman (2.1 is the minimal replacement rate). And many of those babies likely belong to groups that are, shall we say, not native Brits. The most common name bestowed at birth in London is Muhammad, in its various iterations.

As Newman warned, Protestantism unhinged from an objective, divinely revealed source of truth, inevitably leads to agnosticism, which leads to atheism, which leads to moral nihilism and anarchy. And Belloc warned of the new paganism, whose gods are not smiling.

Henry VIII began this road in separating England from the one, holy, Roman, Catholic Church, and Keir Starmer may complete it, as England slides into the abyss, drifting from God Himself, and any notion of His divine, eternal or natural law.

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world;

the blood-dimmed tide is loosed.

The ceremony of innocence is drowned; the best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.

There’s still hope – there always is, this side of heaven or hell. Britain has more canonized saints than most nations. They’re interceding, as should we. Our Lady’s dowry cannot ultimately be lost.