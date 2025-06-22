Saint John Paul II’s Last Corpus Christi

MASS AND EUCHARISTIC PROCESSION

FOR THE SOLEMNITY OF THE BODY AND BLOOD OF CHRIST

HOMILY OF JOHN PAUL II

Basilica of St John Lateran

Thursday, 10 June 2004

1. “As often as you eat this bread and drink this cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death until he comes” (I Cor 11: 26).

With these words St Paul reminds the Christians of Corinth that the “Lord’s Supper” is not only a convivial meeting but also, and above all, the memorial of the redeeming sacrifice of Christ. Those who take part in it, the Apostle explains, are united with the mystery of the death of the Lord, and indeed, “proclaim” him.

Thus, there is a very close relationship between “building the Eucharist” and proclaiming Christ. At the same time, entering into communion with him in the memorial of Easter also means becoming missionaries of the event which that rite actualizes; in a certain sense, it means making it contemporary with every epoch, until the Lord comes again.

2. Dear brothers and sisters, we are reliving this wonderful reality in today’s Solemnity of Corpus Christi, during which the Church does not only celebrate the Eucharist but solemnly bears it in procession, publicly proclaiming that the Sacrifice of Christ is for the salvation of the whole world.

Grateful for this immense gift, her members gather round the Blessed Sacrament, for that is the source and summit of her being and action. Ecclesia de Eucharistia vivit! The Church draws her life from the Eucharist and knows that this truth does not simply express a daily experience of faith, but recapitulates the heart of the mystery in which she consists (cf. Encyclical Letter Ecclesia de Eucaristia, n. 1).

3. Ever since Pentecost, when the Church, the People of the New Covenant, “began her pilgrim journey towards her heavenly homeland, the Divine Sacrament has continued to mark the passing of her days, filling them with confident hope” (ibid.).

(To continue reading, please see here).