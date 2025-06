A blessed Solemnity of Corpus Christi to our readers outside of Canada! Here, as in other regions, the feast is moved the following Sunday, when we will post our customary fare of reflections and music. But feel free to peruse in the meantime, and rejoice in the Most Holy Body and Blood of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

For my flesh is food indeed, and my blood is drink indeed. He who eats my flesh and drinks my blood abides in me, and I in him. (John 6:55-56)