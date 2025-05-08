Habemus Papam! Gaudeamus in Domino!

I heard of the white smoke while walking with some students and alumni in Ottawa towards Canada’s annual March for Life. We had just attended a morning TLM together, and the election must have taken place at the 11:30 am vote (EST), just as the priest intoned the Regina Coeli at the end of Mass.

I heard the following words while huddled around a mobile phone with some priests on Parliament Hill. From the Vatican webpage:

Eminentissimum ac Reverendissimum Dominum,

Dominum Robertum Franciscum

Sanctae Romanae Ecclesiae Cardinalem Prevost

qui sibi nomen imposuit LEONEM XIV.

I had only vaguely heard of Robert Cardinal Prevost, and what I have read thus far present a complex picture. As someone put it, doctrinally orthodox, but pastorally more on the liberal or centrist side, if such a distinction can be made. And as someone else said, it is too soon to tell what will ensue, how he will act, what he might do, whether he has an agenda or mission. An Augustinian, he was a missionary in Peru for much of his life, speaks five or so languages, holds a doctorate in canon law, studied at the Angelicum, demurs from Trump’s immigration policies and JD Vance’s notion of ordo amoris, supported the mRNA jab, is against the LGBTQ agenda, is not enthusiastic about Fiducia Supplicans, but has purportedly spent time with Cardinal Burke, said the Latin Mass in private and uphold the Church’s moral doctrine.

Certainly, his initial Urbi et Orbi blessing was very touching and devout, with the invocation of Our Lady and Saint Augustine. His chosen name is a good sign – Leo XIV, with the implication that he will follow in the steps of last Pope of that name, Leo XIII, writer of Rerum Novarum and at least 87 other encyclicals and untold number of other works of the highest quality, combining erudition and tradition. More to stay on that. And it was a very good sign that Leo XIV wore the papal mozzetta, which Pope Francis had eschewed. We need more of the external dignity of the papacy reinstated – not for the man, but for the office.

We don’t know whether he was God’s primary choice; perhaps he is the man we need to bridge the divide within the Church. Yes, there are caveats and cavils but we can hope in the Thomas a Becket option I mentioned the other day: That the grace of the munus he now holds floods into the man, to which he corresponds, and that he becomes the custos et defensor Fidei, even the saint, that every Pope ideally should be.

We will see, and we will pray. For now, we rejoice that we do have a new Pope, a Holy Father, Vicar of Christ, the Rock on which Christ may continue to build His Church. As He promised to the first Pope, I have prayed for you, Peter, that your faith may not fail. May our Lord also intercede for his 277th successor.

In spe gaudentes! Santce Leo Magnus, ora pro nobis! +