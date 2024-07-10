Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College is delighted to announce the Wojtyla Summer Institute for Teachers, scheduled for August 8-11, 2024. This year’s theme, ‘Literature and the Catholic Imagination,’ promises to ignite insightful discussions. Our distinguished keynote speaker, Professor Randy Boyagoda, a renowned writer and academic serving as Professor of English and Acting Vice-Provost, Faculty & Academic Life at the University of Toronto, will grace our event. Additionally, we’re honored to host special guests from Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College, Tyndale University, and St. Thomas More College.

While officially designated as a teachers’ institute, we extend a warm welcome to anyone intrigued by the topic. The mission of the Wojtyla Summer Institute for Teachers aligns with Seat of Wisdom’s commitment to serving the Church.

Our programs delve into various facets of the Faith and Catholic social teaching, catering to both groups and individuals eager to deepen their understanding of Catholicism.