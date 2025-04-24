Novena to Saint Joseph for the Federal Election

As the 2025 federal election draws near, we’d like to encourage all Catholics to pray a Novena to St. Joseph, Canada’s patron saint since 1624. Let us pray for St. Joseph’s protection of our country, for good leadership and good governance, no matter what is decided on April 28th. The Novena will be begin on Holy Saturday, April 19th, and end on Divine Mercy Sunday, April 27th, the day before the election. For those already planning to say the Divine Mercy Novena, please include this intention in your prayers.

Pray this prayer daily for all nine days:

Oh, St. Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the throne of God. I place in you all my interests and desires…for Canada.

Oh, St. Joseph, do assist me by your powerful intercession, and obtain for me from your divine Son all spiritual blessings, through Jesus Christ, our Lord. So that, having engaged here below your heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of Fathers.

Oh, St. Joseph, I never weary of contemplating you, and Jesus asleep in your arms; I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss His fine head for me and ask him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath. St. Joseph, Patron of departing souls – Pray for me.

Then say an Our Father, a Hail Mary, and a Glory Be.”