RFK, Jr. explains in three minutes, and it’s worth pondering. If this is the case with pig farming, what’s next? And what might be done? If there’s a central message from Pope Leo XIII’s landmark encyclical Rerum Novarum, it’s that private property – and farms especially are requisite for the freedom of a nation. Take back the land!

🇺🇸 “Asked a question as to why Bill Gates & China are allowed to buy up all the farmland in our Country?” Listen to RFK Jnr explain. pic.twitter.com/1WjLhFCHwq — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) November 6, 2024