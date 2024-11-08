Where Has All the Farmland Gone?

By
Catholic Insight
-

RFK, Jr. explains in three minutes, and it’s worth pondering. If this is the case with pig farming, what’s next? And what might be done? If there’s a central message from Pope Leo XIII’s landmark encyclical Rerum Novarum, it’s that private property – and farms especially are requisite for the freedom of a nation. Take back the land!