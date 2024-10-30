A reader sent in the following comment:

Your stated goal “endeavours to foster the *culture of life* by reporting truthfully, critically, contextually, and … guided by a *cultural vision inspired by Catholic doctrine*” yet you link to a Twitter item posted by the TRUMP WAR ROOM? American politics? Trump War Room? Culture of life? I counter your cultural vision with a prayer for migrants:

Here is the subsequent prayer, which I post for readers, for we should pray for those who are prompted to leave their homeland:

Merciful and loving Father, open our hearts so that we may provide hospitality and refuge to migrants who are lonely, afraid and far from their homes. Give us the courage to welcome every stranger as Christ in our midst, to invite them into our communities as a demonstration of Christ’s love for us. Help us to live in solidarity with one another, to seek Justice for those who are persecuted and comfort for those who are suffering.

And here was my reply to his comment:

Thank you for your note, and your concern.

To clarify in response, because I may link to some source, does not imply that I agree with said source, in part or in full. Sometimes, I link to sources with whom I may vehemently disagree, simply to provide an example, say, or present an argument.

I do have reservations about Trump and Vance, and, although I’m not American, I do wish there were broader choices. As I wrote recently, however, the Republicans are a lot less worse than Kamala and Walz, whose extreme anti-life policies on abortion and a host of other grave matters are destructive, which no one of good will can support.

I agree that the topic of immigration is not so clear-cut, and more fraught. We should, in general, be welcoming (I myself am an immigrant, but as a boy).

No nation, however, can sustain an untrammeled and unregulated influx of migrants, many, if not most, of them military-aged men from a militant Islam. The toleration or support of this is not really an act of charity, for one’s first obligations are to preserve the integrity of one’s own nation, family, community and so on. In fact, only by maintaining an integral and prosperous country can one even practice hospitality and welcome the stranger and the refugee. There has to be some control of immigration, and integrity of the borders, or the nation itself ceases to exist. Imagine if one’s home were just open to all and sundry.

Regulating immigration complex, but regulated is must be. For Kamala Harris not to know, or refuse to admit, how many millions of immigrants have actually crossed what has become basically an open border, is deeply disconcerting. All of this is also unfair and unjust to legitimate immigrants who still go through the proper process.

We should support lawful immigration, for those truly in need. Please do feel free to send the prayer you mentioned, and I hope these few words of explanation help.

Ad veritatem, in caritate +

Jpm