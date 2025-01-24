Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College is presenting A Man for All Seasons, by Robert Bolt, as our annual drama production. Performances are on the weekend of February 7th, as per the poster, here in scenic Barry’s Bay, Ontario.

As the college webpage says:

Join us for an unforgettable theatrical experience as Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College’s Don Bosco Drama Club proudly presents A Man for All Seasons, Robert Bolt’s award-winning play. This compelling drama brings to life the courageous story of St. Thomas More, a Roman Catholic, lawyer, and statesman who stood firm in his convictions during the turbulent times of the 16th century.

The play explores the gripping historical conflict between King Henry VIII and St. Thomas More, who refused to compromise his beliefs despite the political pressures surrounding him. It’s a powerful tale of conscience, courage, and unwavering faith—values that resonate deeply today.

Don’t miss this incredible production that celebrates conviction and integrity.

Reserve your spot today by emailing: drama@seatofwisdom.ca.

Be sure to join us for this inspiring story of faith, conviction, and the courage to stand by one’s beliefs.