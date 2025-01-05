The English poet T.S. Eliot – a high Anglican, with strong Catholic sympathies – wrote numerous religious works (including the life of Saint Thomas Becket in his Murder in the Cathedral). He also has a poem on the Journey of the Magi, told in contemporary language, giving some insight, in a few words of verse, of what their pilgrimage from the East entailed. Note the last lines, which are evocative for all of us, still clutching to the ‘gods’ of this world.

Here also is a beautiful reflection on Eliot’s poem, by Sarah Reardon, well worth a read on this day of great grace.

A very Blessed Epiphany to one and all!