Britain votes tomorrow – or today if you’re reading this on Friday – on euthanasia, or more properly the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) legislation, which would permit the ‘terminally ill’ to be helped to commit suicide.

The bill itself, of course, is suicidal, the thin edge of the wedge towards health care turning into death care, hospitals morphed into killing centres, towards which we are slouching here in Canada. We can hope, at the very least, that the legislators see what is happening here, and even out of a sense of selfish self-preservation vote against this in-sanity.

Pray for the victory of life and truth, and an end to the culture of death.

Saint George, Saint Thomas More, Saint John Fisher and all English saints and martyrs, orate pro nobis! +