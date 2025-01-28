At the beginning of the ‘vaccine’ mandates, many were called conspiracy theorist – tin-foil-hatted crackpots – for simply questioning the safety and efficacy of these largely-untested mRNA therapies.

The full truth is now being revealed – that is, apocalyptically – in accord with the nature of science.

First, the harm of they have caused to untold millions:

The harms from covid 💉in under 2 minutes. ⏰ Australia 🇦🇺 and Singapore 🇸🇬 saw same cardiac injury and death despite minimal covid. ❤️‍🩹 Thanks to @freedom_rsrch for edit 🎬 👏 pic.twitter.com/7U3XWBFodE — Dr Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) November 14, 2024

As Mark Steyn adds:

The point about Australia and Singapore is well-taken. Because the borders were closed in support of a serious national quarantine, neither nation had any great Covid infection. Yet both were enthusiastic vax jabbers. And their excess deaths and other adverse events mirror those in Europe and elsewhere.

Steyn continues, that after many received knighthoods and peerages for their work on the AstraZeneca – miracle cure! – Less than four years later it has been withdrawn from manufacture anywhere on earth.

As as addendum, it is now confirmed by the CIA – of all people – that Covid was likely leaked from a lab in Wuhan which, again, was once held only by the fringe minority, accused of being ‘sinophobic’.

Trust your reason, your instincts, and the grace of the good God, dear reader. If it smells like bat guano, it probably is.