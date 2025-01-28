As we recently celebrated the Feast of St Paul’s conversion should call to mind the conversion we are all called to undergo. A saint that really helps us to be docile to this kind and powerful invitation of the Holy Spirit is certainly St Francis de Sales (21 August 1567- 28 December 1622), whose feast we celebrated the day before the conversion, on January 24th.

St Francis de Sales, thanks to his numerous writings, invites us to return to our original calling, namely holiness. For him holiness has to do with gentleness. He wrote: Nothing is so strong as gentleness, nothing so gentle as real strength. True holiness is marked by consistency before God. This great bishop and doctor of the Church observed: True progress quietly and persistently moves along without notice. Authentic holiness helps us be who we are. That is why de Sales said: Be who you are and be that well. Other sentence of his which explains the same idea says: Do not wish to be anything but what you are, and try to be that perfectly.

The great wisdom the Holy Spirit endowed this great bishop with helped me to use it to better adapt to difficult situations and sail around them to soften them through gentleness and time. He said: When you encounter difficulties and contradictions, do not try to break them, but bend them with gentleness and time. For our challenging times, Saint Francis de Sales has a really wise counsel concerning relationships. Hence, he assures us that authentic relationships live on forever. He said: Friendships begun in this world will be taken up again, never to be broken off.

He gives due importance to virtue, not reputation, since virtue is our foundation not what others may think of us. He said: Reputation is rarely proportioned to virtue. Our time is heavily marked by the word ‘busy’. This down-to-earth saint has a very good word for you and I who are caught in the hustle and bustle of this world: Never be in a hurry; do everything quietly and in a calm spirit. Do not lose your inner peace for anything whatsoever, even if your whole world seems upset.

For St Francis de Sales, those who are undergoing the journey of holiness should do the least damage possible in their lives. That is why he cautioned: The bee collects honey from flowers in such a way as to do the least damage or destruction to them, and he leaves them whole, undamaged and fresh, just as he found them. This saint who let the Holy Spirit practically dictate his life teaches us that if we want to be guided by the Holy Spirit we should ready ourselves to love within the same measure of the Spirit. He said: To live according to the spirit is to love according to the spirit.

De Sales was greatly aware that prayer was the motor of family life. It is within the remit of prayer that fruitful family life is possible. He said: Through devotion, your family cares become more peaceful, mutual love between husband and wife becomes more sincere, the service we owe to the prince more faithful, and our work, no matter what it is, becomes more pleasant and agreeable.

Counsel after counsel St Francis de Sales helps us climb the ladder of holiness. Let us resort to his numerous writings and let us let them speak and form us to become holy, as God intends us to be. This holy bishop was well aware that what was most important in life was not the doing of great things but, and in actual fact, the doing of small things with great love. He said: While I am busy with little things, I am not required to do greater things. Another interesting reflection from St Francis de Sales is that human love attaches us to those we love. He said: The thoughts of those moved by natural human love are almost completely fastened on the beloved, their hearts are filled with passion for it, and their mouths full of its praises. Our love for God necessarily demands our free consent to it. That is why he said: There are no galley-slaves in the royal vessel of divine love – every man works his oar voluntarily! This great master of pastoral life also teaches us contemplation in action. The more pastoral work he had the more he realized to retire in himself to pray. He told us: So many have come to me that I might serve them, leaving me no time to think of myself. However, I assure you that I do feel deep down within me, God be praised.

St Francis de Sales had a great loving respect for every person and also the work that that person does. He used to say: We must never undervalue any person. The workman loves not that his work should be despised in his presence. Now God is present everywhere, and every person is His work. This great man of God understood that the first work we are to do is that of working on ourselves, particularly within the ambience of patience. He said: Have patience with all things, But, first of all with yourself. Another practical counsel coming from this reliable mentor is that we are never to be discouraged by our own failings. He said: Do not lose courage in considering your own imperfections.

Like Saint Teresa of Calcutta, St Francis de Sales understood that the more work he had to do the more he had to pray. He said: Half an hour’s meditation each day is essential, except when you are busy. Then a full hour is needed. In our friendships let us befriend angels too. They are with us all the time. He said: Make friends with the angels, who though invisible are always with you. Often invoke them, constantly praise them, and make good use of their help and assistance in all your temporal and spiritual affairs. Throughout his writings, St Francis de Sales encourages us to be in God’s presence continually. He said: By turning your eyes on God in meditation, your whole soul will be filled with God. Begin all your prayers in the presence of God. The reason for this is obvious, prayer. St Francis de Sales said: Retire at various times into the solitude of your own heart, even while outwardly engaged in discussions or transactions with others, and talk to God. Being with God helps us look positively and flourishingly at life, even in our disagreements. He said: A quarrel between friends, when made up, adds a new tie to friendship.

Let us pray with St Francis de Sales:

Be at peace.

Do not look forward in fear to the changes of life;

rather look to them with full hope as they arise.

God, whose very own you are, will deliver you from out of them.

He has kept you hitherto, and He will lead you safely through all things;

and when you cannot stand it, God will bury you in his arms.

Do not fear what may happen tomorrow;

the same everlasting Father who cares for you today

will take care of you then and every day.

He will either shield you from suffering, or give you unfailing strength to bear it.

Be at peace, and put aside all anxious thoughts and imagination.