Poland Upholds Marriage

It has been a constant teaching of the Church that society, and its laws, must uphold marriage and family. That means, of course, the true marriage, between a man and a woman, faithful and indissoluble unto death do them part, and open to children.

Supporting counterfeit versions of marriage is like counterfeit money which, according to the inexorable principle of Gresham’s law, undermines real money. So too, fake marriage – which can be undone at the whim of one or either party – inevitably dissolves real marriage.

So it gives one hope to hear that Polish president, Karol Nawrocki, recently vetoed a bill that would have given the same rights to unmarried couples – euphemistically, those ‘shacking up’ – as to marriage couples, who have taken on the grave responsibilities of such a union.

TVP reports that the legislation would allow two adults of any sex to file a cohabitation agreement, giving them several marriage-like legal benefits, such as joint tax returns and health insurance, medical information, and survivors’ rights and benefits, but not adoption.

Mr. Nawrocki explained, I do not agree to introducing civil partnerships through the back door, which are intended to replace or substitute the institution of marriage.

Good for him, and good for Poland, even if the cultural battle continues in that noble land, where there is growing support for such civil -and temporary – unions. Marriage is difficult enough, not least in our increasingly hedonistic and anti-Christian world, and this most ancient and most necessary of institutions needs all the help it can get.

As a famous Pole, also called Karol, once declared, as the family goes, so goes society.