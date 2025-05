We don’t know much of what goes on in a conclave, but we do know the times of the voting, and it wouldn’t hurt to pray round about then, for the grace of the Holy Spirit to enlighten the electors: They are, all in EST, 4:30 am, 6 am, 11:30 am and 1 pm. Of course, it takes time to collect and scrutinize 133 written votes, so prayer at any time would be most welcome.

May the right man be chosen, in God’s holy, perfect and benevolent will.