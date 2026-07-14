Serving with Joy: Explorers and Seniors Unite at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish

In a beautiful witness to Christian charity and youthful generosity, 60 teenage Explorers from the Federation of North American Explorers (FNE) recently hosted a special community dinner for 50 seniors from St. Thomas the Apostle Parish. What unfolded was far more than a shared meal — it was an encounter between generations, a celebration of faith, and a living expression of Christ’s call to love and serve our neighbour.

From the earliest hours of the evening, the Explorers were hard at work. Under the guidance of their leaders, they planned, prepared, and cooked an impressive homemade feast: hearty meatloaf, fresh garden salad, chicken noodle soup, golden potato wedges, garlic bread, creamy bacon-and-mushroom risotto, and oven-roasted vegetables. Every dish was prepared by the Explorers themselves.

For many of the young men, it was their first time preparing a meal on such a large scale. The task demanded teamwork, organisation, and perseverance — and they rose to the challenge with enthusiasm. One senior guest remarked: “I can’t believe these young people cooked all of this themselves. It’s absolutely delicious — and made with such love.”

“The dinner and entertainment were very well organized. All the leaders were so passionate, and the explorers were very enthusiastic. There was even a lively exchange with the young men at our table and all the tables. The service was delivered with a smile, and the cleanup crew was having a good time. “

Yet the afternoon offered even more than a wonderful meal.

After serving and dining alongside their guests, the Explorers transformed the parish hall into a place of joyful entertainment. They formed a small music group and sang beloved songs that had the seniors tapping their feet and smiling broadly. Homemade poems were recited with sincerity and courage. Perhaps most moving of all were the personal testimonies from several Explorers about what the FNE program has meant to them — how it has strengthened their faith, deepened their friendships, and challenged them to become better sons, brothers, and future husbands.

One Explorer shared that through the program, he learned “that serving others is not just something we do — it’s who we are called to be as Catholics.” Another spoke about discovering confidence through leadership and learning to put others first.

The seniors, in turn, shared their own stories — tales of family life, wartime sacrifices, lifelong marriages, and steadfast faith. The room was filled with attentive listening, laughter, and, at times, quiet emotion. One senior gentleman reflected: “Seeing these young men gives me hope for the future of our Church. They are respectful, joyful, and full of life.”

Another added: “You don’t often see teenagers who want to sit and talk with seniors. Today has been a gift.” “It was a lovely evening, and I came away very impressed by the explorers’ enthusiasm and the evening’s hospitality and atmosphere. The dinner was amazing; I had two helpings! The music was excellent, and the skits and singing were enjoyable. We had a great time chatting with the explorers at our table. They were friendly and polite.”

The joy was unmistakable — not only on the faces of the parish’s elder members but also among the Explorers themselves. They experienced firsthand the satisfaction that comes from meaningful service. They learned that hospitality is an art, that preparation matters,

and that bringing joy to others requires effort — but yields tremendous reward. As the Federation of North American Explorers teaches, an Explorer is “made to serve and save his neighbour.” This event was a living embodiment of that principle. In preparing the food, organizing the program, and offering their time and attention, the Explorers demonstrated maturity well beyond their years.

The evening concluded with warm handshakes, heartfelt thanks, and promises to do it again. Both seniors and Explorers left with full hearts — and full stomachs. Plans are already underway to make this inter-generational gathering a regular tradition at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish. If this first event is any indication, the parish community can look forward to evenings like this one, filled with laughter, music, good food, and the unmistakable joy that comes when young and old come together in Christ.