Wednesday, July 1, 2026
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Canada’s Original, and Very Catholic, National Anthem

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Catholic Insight
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In the glow of Canada-Dominion Day, here is the original version of O, Canada, which was written in French, in Quebec – Canada was French before she adopted English as as second language – for the 1880 Saint Jean-Baptiste Day ceremony, commissioned by the Lieutenant-Governor, Théodore Robitaille, with music by Sir Rudolphe-Basile Routhier, and original French lyrics by Calixa Lavallée. Note in these original lyrics, the militant Christian theme – the almost-never-sung latter verses, of knowing how to bear the sword and carry the cross, with valour soaked by faith.

And here a century and a half on, former Prime-Minister – good riddance to him and bonne chances, Miss Perry – Trudeau mangled the English even worse with his 2018 ‘inclusive language’ version. The less said of that, the better. One wonders, in our iconoclastic milieu, how long the anthem will still be sung. But as long as it is so, I would recommend la langue française, which still stand as it stood in those glorious days of 1880, or at least the original, when Canada was truly north, strong and free, and we all should fight to keep her so:

 

Catholic Insight
Catholic Insight seeks to enlighten hearts and minds by proclaiming the splendour of truth and the sanctity of life. It endeavours to foster the culture of life by reporting truthfully, critically, contextually, and comparatively with a view to history and guided by a cultural vision inspired by Catholic doctrine and the classical liberal arts.
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