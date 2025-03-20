Pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela

In this Jubilee year of hope, friends of mine, Pico and Ruth, are organizing a pilgrimage to Spain, to walk part of the final 100 km of the Camino, a route along the northern part of Spain that has been travelled by pilgrims for more than a thousand years. We will visit ancient Cathedrals along the way, walk along Roman roads and through Eucalyptus forests, and venerate the relics of Saint James in Santiago de Compostela.

Their co-leader is Dixie Dillon Lane, a Catholic historian, homeschooler, and contributing editor to Hearth and Field.

For details, please see their webpage here, to join in for a pilgrimage of a lifetime.