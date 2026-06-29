Monday, June 29, 2026
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Palestrina’s Tu Es Petrus

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Catholic Insight
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In honour of today’s Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, here is Palestrina’s motet Tu Es Petrus, based on Matthew’s 16:18-19. The work was first published in 1572, at the height of the conflict between Catholics and Protestants – the division between them centred on the papacy, and the authority of the successor of Peter. We pray for unity – ut unum sint – especially in light of the looming consecrations by the SSPX. You are Peter, and on this rock I will build My Church!

Palestrina composed a whole Mass on this theme, which was the musical setting for Pope Benedict XVI’s last public Mass, offering more than some degree of nostalgia.

 

Catholic Insight
Catholic Insight seeks to enlighten hearts and minds by proclaiming the splendour of truth and the sanctity of life. It endeavours to foster the culture of life by reporting truthfully, critically, contextually, and comparatively with a view to history and guided by a cultural vision inspired by Catholic doctrine and the classical liberal arts.
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