Palestrina’s Tu Es Petrus

In honour of today’s Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, here is Palestrina’s motet Tu Es Petrus, based on Matthew’s 16:18-19. The work was first published in 1572, at the height of the conflict between Catholics and Protestants – the division between them centred on the papacy, and the authority of the successor of Peter. We pray for unity – ut unum sint – especially in light of the looming consecrations by the SSPX. You are Peter, and on this rock I will build My Church!

Palestrina composed a whole Mass on this theme, which was the musical setting for Pope Benedict XVI’s last public Mass, offering more than some degree of nostalgia.