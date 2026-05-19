I appeal to you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship. Do not be conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that you may prove what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect. (Romans 12:1-2)
Latest Stories
There are many ways to stay informed. One convenient way is to receive free Weekly Updates via email from Catholic Insight.
Most Read
Support Our Mission
Further our mission through your prayer and contribution.