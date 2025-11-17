An Intriguing Take on the Titles of Our Lady

Here’s an intriguing take on the controversy surrounding the titles of Our Lady recently deemed ‘inopportune’ by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. The key argument is summed up in the final section:

Likewise, all of us are called to be mediators or instruments of his grace, a role we carry out whenever, for example, we follow through on someone’s request to pray for them. Mary’s co-redeeming and mediating roles surpass those of any other creature, but it remains a difference of degree, not of kind.

The same is not true of the Marian dogmas: She alone is Mother of God; she alone of all women is mother while remaining perpetually virgin; she is the only human person ever conceived without sin and whose soul remained united to its body at the end of its earthly life. That uniqueness obtains in each of the many titles in the Litany of Loreto: No one else can be called, even analogously, “Virgin of Virgins” or “Queen of Martyrs.” It is one thing, then, to explain and defend the truth that Mary is a co-redemptrix and a mediatrix of graces. It is another thing entirely to declare her the Co-redemptrix and the Mediatrix, implying a uniqueness and exclusivity in those roles that she does not in fact have.

Food for thought and discernment, all the while praying our Rosaries, and staying faithful to the Mater Dei et Mater gratiae.