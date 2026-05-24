Jim Hughes, Requiescat in Pace

As readers may know, Jim Hughes, the long-time and indomitable pro-life leader, went to his eternal reward on Monday, May 18th. He lived a long and full life, going into eternity at 82 years old, We all have very fond memories of Jim, of his Irish charisma and storytelling, his leadership and even his strong opinions – he will be sorely missed. May God grant him eternal rest, and may perpetual light shine upon him. We can live in hope that the same God will welcome home his faithful servant, not only for his work for the unborn, but as a devoted family man, friend and mentor to countless souls, including the one here writing.

Visitation and viewing will be held at the Heritage Funeral Home, 50 Overlea Blvd, Toronto, this evening, Sunday, May 24, from 2–4 p.m. The Funeral Mass will take place the following Monday, May 25, 10:30 a.m., at St. Paul’s Basilica, 83 Power Street, Toronto.

Requiescat in pace, et lux perpetua luceat ei.