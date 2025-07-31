Saint John Henry Newman: Doctor Universalis Ecclesiae

It’s just been announced that the Oratorian, Saint John Henry Newman will be declared a Doctor of the Church, making him the 38th with that illustrious title.

This is good news. Newman was, if anything, anti-modernist and against what the growing tendency, even in his day, to deny objective truth in revealed religion:

And, I rejoice to say, to one great mischief I have from the first opposed myself. For thirty, forty, fifty years I have resisted to the best of my powers the spirit of liberalism in religion

And by ‘liberalism’ he meant that everyone was free to declare and to hold their ‘own’ truth, to interpret Scripture and revelation as they will, a bitter fruit of the Protestantism from which he converted.

An excellent resource for Newman’s voluminous writings in his polished Victorian prose, please see here.

May Saint John Henry Newman pray for us, and pray for a return of many souls to the fullness of truth in the One, Holy, Roman, Catholic Church. +