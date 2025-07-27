Saint Pantaleon (+305) was a very popular early martyr, even though little is known about his life. The martyrology has it that he was a Christian, but strayed from his faith, and studied medicine – or what passed for the healing arts in those days – and became the personal physician of the emperor, either Maximinian or Galerius. He was brought back to the faith by Saint Hermolaus, bishop of Nicomedia, and didn’t look back, converting even his own father.

The emperor tried to win back his physician to paganism, by enticements, then by punishment, but Pantaleon stood steadfast, and so was condemned to death. As is often reported in these cases, nothing could harm the would-be martyr – fire, drowning, wild beasts – until he was finally beheaded.

Many places and people are named after Pantaleon, so there is some truth in the legend, which echoes through the ages. We will need his courage, as the world reverts back to a darker and more sinister form of paganism.

Saint Pantaleon, ora pro nobis! +