NEETS and MEETS

Acronyms are the thing now, and at dinner with a few students and alumni recently, I heard of a new one: NEETs – neither education, employment nor training. This has been adopted by young men – perhaps even not so young – who have given up on life, but are still in some way living. They dwell in their childhood bedrooms and basements, gaming and engaging perhaps in less savoury activities to fulfill their concupiscible appetites.

Their irascible appetite has been attenuated, except perhaps in tantrum bursts, if the pizza delivery is late.

I don’t agree, of course, but may have a sliver of sympathy, for the world does not welcome the masculine virtues, insofar as such NEETS are even aware of such.

I heard also on a recent trip of other young men who have taken precisely the contrary course, to rouse their passions in a proper and right direction, starting companies, getting married, somehow buying property, keeping fit – and, most of all, keeping their Faith, which binds it all together and gives motivation and hope. We can call them MAWS – men against the world, as in the great Saint Athanasius, who stood against nearly the entire empire, and even many of his fellow bishops, to defend the divinity of Christ. Athanasius contra mundum.

We might also call them MEETs – men energized by external travail – which has a manly carnivorous ring to it. But MAW connotes staring into the gaping maw of death, and carrying on regardless. As Chesterton said, inconvenience is simply an adventure misconstrued. And what is more inconvenient than death?

Just so, men cannot cower in a corner, fetal positioned, thumb firmly in mouth, waiting to die. Man Up and face it. This goes back to the Bible, when God exhorts Joshua – and, later, King David, and, in them, all of us – ‘esto vir!’ – be a man!

If more men were men, more women would be women. There would be more marriages and families, fun and laughter, courage and confidence. And the world would be a much better place.