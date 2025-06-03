A Win for Poland

Poland just elected the conservative Karol Nawrocki as the new president of Poland, narrowly defeating Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski (by a 50.89% margin). Karol, an historian and amateur boxer, holds to traditional and national principles, resisting the ‘European agenda’. This is being celebrated as a victory for the future of the Polish people. We will pray that the new president has the grace to do what he must, for it will be an uphill battle to keep Poland truly Catholic, in all that means. Providential that he shares the original name of the great Polish pope, and may Saint John Paul II intercede for him mightily.