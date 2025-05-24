Euthanasia in Britain, Canada Style

It’s disconcerting when a former colony – Canada – deforms her mother country – Britain, like a son corrupting his father. As England debates legalizing state-sanctioned murder-suicide – euphemistically known as euthanasia, or ‘MAiD’ here – she should take stock of what has happened here in her Dominion: The official count is over 60,000 killed. What began as ‘mercy killing’ for those on the very point of death – still evil – has expanded to include all sorts of conditions as worthy of death – or ‘life not worth living’ – and, soon, we will be murdering the mentally ill, which can include anyone. I’ve read that the new Liberal government wants to classify ‘conspiracy theorists’ as a form of insanity. Hmm. Is believing that a form of conspiracy?