Que Sera: Serfdom, Mark Carney and Collapse by Design

Canada is no longer acting as a nation of productive awakened citizens but rather devolving into a plantation of managed subjects, that is, modern serfs bound not to landowners but to bureaucratic decrees, ESG scoring, and digital oversight. What we are witnessing is not simply economic mismanagement but the quiet return of feudalism. This modern version of feudalism features global financiers as the lords, compliant technocrats as the bishops, and distracted and indebted peasants.

I now see it with crystal clarity. The election of Mark Carney is not a political win but a metaphysical unveiling. It is the revelation of Canada’s soul at war with itself, a hollow victory for those who believe that technocratic management and ideological conformity can act as substitutes for truth, virtue, justice, goodness, and sovereignty.

Carney’s rise to power is not the ascent of a leader chosen by the people, but the installation of an executor chosen by the managerial class, such as the World Economic Forum, the UN, global banking elites, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) cartelists, and, increasingly, the United States political establishment.

And let us not delude ourselves: Trump helped elect Carney. He admitted as much. But in doing so, he may have inadvertently accelerated Canada’s awakening. This, however, does not absolve the Canadian electorate’s blindness to who Carney is and amnesia to 10 years of catastrophic economic and social failures. Carney’s mask is thinner than Trudeau’s. He lacks the charisma, but not the ambition. And unlike Trudeau, he is no fool. Indeed, he is a cold operator, one who knows exactly what he has been chosen to do and how to go about doing it in the most efficacious way.

Carney’s own victory speech lays bare the path ahead, that is, one of engineered crisis, moral inversion, and soft authoritarianism wrapped in euphemism.

The Strategy Is No Longer Hidden

“These are tragedies, but it’s also our new reality. We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons” (Mark Carney, Victory Speech).

This line is pure Cloward-Piven. Cloaked in victimhood, it masks the deliberate dismantling of national sovereignty and the embrace of a new global technocratic order. It tells Canadians that America can no longer be trusted—while quietly handing our domestic policies to global financial institutions and ESG-driven networks. It is the strategic shift from integration with our largest trading partner to subjugation under multilateral coercion.

The Cloward-Piven Strategy, contrary to fact-checkers and the mainstream media, is not a conspiracy theory; it is a method of societal destabilization developed in the 1960s. The goal is to overload a nation’s systems and its welfare, economy, and social institutions until they collapse under the weight of their own contradictions. In the aftermath, a new central authority rises to “solve” the problems it manufactured. And Mark Carney has been trained for this role his entire career.

He makes this allusion in his victory speech: “The point is, the point is, that we can give ourselves far more than the Americans can ever take away. But even given that, I want to be clear, the coming days and months will be challenging, and they will call for some sacrifices, but we will share those sacrifices by supporting our workers and our businesses” (Mark Carney, Victory Speech).

Rest assured, that this is not a call to courage but a soft confession of pre-engineered collapse. Carney is not concerned with ordinary Canadians. He is preparing them for austerity while shielding the ultra wealthy and elite. Behind the rhetoric of “shared sacrifice” lies the reality of unilateral imposition. These crises are not spontaneous; they are by design.

When Carney speaks of “supporting our workers and our businesses,” he means compliance through ESG quotas, climate conformity, and speech regulation. Do not be surprised if another manufactured crisis, pandemic or otherwise, ushers in digital ID, programmable currency, and further erosion of civil liberties.

He also wrote within his book Value(s): Building a Better World for All: “Every financial decision takes climate change into account [this line is repeated 7 times in his book Value(s)!]… this requires a fundamental reordering of the financial system” (Value(s), p. 15, 342, 344, 345 (twice), 485). Carney is not hiding his intentions. He is openly calling for the total subjugation of economics, policy, and cultural life to climate technocracy. This mission is clear, whereby ESG is the tool and compliance is the currency.

Decoding the Euphemisms: A Glossary of Control

With globalist elites such as Mark Carney, it is important to read between the lines. His victory speech is saturated with euphemisms designed to disarm criticism:

“Build baby build” : Justification for mass immigration to inflate demand and embed $35B housing schemes for non-citizens.

: Justification for mass immigration to inflate demand and embed $35B housing schemes for non-citizens. “One Canadian economy, not 13”: A call to override provincial autonomy and impose centralized control.

A call to override provincial autonomy and impose centralized control. “Nation-building investments”: ESG-aligned infrastructure and digital surveillance systems masquerading as progress.

ESG-aligned infrastructure and digital surveillance systems masquerading as progress. “Industrial strategy that makes Canada more competitive while fighting climate change”: Net Zero economic sabotage.

Net Zero economic sabotage. “Unity and humility”: Submission and censorship under the guise of social cohesion.

This is in line with how Carney views the COVID fiasco, as made explicit throughout, like his overlord Klaus Schwab and his book, COVID-19: The Great Reset, as an opportunity to re-envision and remodel world economics: “The Covid crisis is leading to a reappraisal of value and values, prompting strategic resets by companies and social resets by countries” (Value(s), p. 417).

In other words, Carney sees in COVID a divine-like rupture. It is not for healing but for control. What he calls a “reset” is a realignment of civil society under a secular moral regime dictated by economic elites: “Despite these tragedies… this crisis could help reverse the causality between value and values… Basing our response on objectives derived from these values, and not an economic determination where the net benefit lies, will be the key to building back better” (Value(s), pp. 13-14). This is not charity. This is algorithmic “morality,” whereby elites decide which “values” get institutionalized and which should be censored.

This engineered moral economy is most visibly enforced in Canada’s food system, where elite-driven mandates are justified by appeals to public health, climate goals, or market efficiency. These policies are used to crush local producers and reshape how we eat, farm, and live.

The New Feudalism of Food: Cartels, Culls, and Crickets

A stark example involves Henk Van Essen, a farmer near Lethbridge County, who was forced to consider discarding 1,000 chickens due to cartel-like quota restrictions imposed by the Egg Farmers of Alberta (EFA). The threat was clear: destroy your birds or face prosecution. These are not abstract theories. This is not about eggs. It is about control. About who gets to control production and who gets to eat.

Why is this happening? Because the federal and provincial governments under the guise of “orderly marketing,” a euphemism for anti-competitive monopolies and fabricating problems that do not exist. While elite institutions preach free markets and “stakeholder capitalism,” they crush real, local entrepreneurship when it threatens centralized control. This case exemplifies how “shared sacrifice” actually means enforced dependency and rule by a regulatory class.

Even PPC leader Maxime Bernier has sounded the alarm: “It is a shame that a 61-year-old man has been arrested like a criminal by five RCMP officers. He is not a criminal. He is just an entrepreneur and is treated like he is a criminal.” He further commented on Canada’s supply management system, describing it as a “cartel” that “artificially inflates egg prices in Canada, making them twice as expensive” as in the U.S., and likened the situation to that of a “communist country.” Be sure that the prevalence of such injustices will continue with Carney at the helm and centralized and controlled trade throughout Canada.

A similar display of authoritarian overreach has occurred in British Columbia, where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has received federal court approval to slaughter nearly 400 healthy ostriches on a family-run farm due to unsubstantiated fears of avian flu. These birds—some of which have been lovingly raised for over three decades—are not just livestock; they are the lifeblood of a generational livelihood. The CFIA has refused to offer testing alternatives or relocation, instead invoking blanket authority to eradicate the entire flock.

As reported by the Western Standard, “The CFIA has received authorization to use local law enforcement and the RCMP to carry out the order.” In other words, state-sanctioned violence against private agricultural property is being deployed not as a last resort, but as a first response. This is not about science. This is about submission.

This case is more than a tragedy; it is a test case. As the federal court ruling openly admits, “Parliament has authorized the CFIA to act decisively, making swift decisions with far-reaching consequences, often under conditions of scientific uncertainty.” This sets a precedent for the federal government to destroy livestock without meaningful justification, under the pretext of “public health.” Today it is 400 ostriches; tomorrow it could be mass culls of cattle and poultry, all in the name of “biosafety,” carbon reduction, or pandemic prevention. Canadians are being conditioned to “eat ze bugs,” exactly as the World Economic Forum has long promoted in its push for insect protein to replace traditional farming.

While generational family farms like the one in British Columbia are forced to pay $15,000 in legal costs after the CFIA wipes out their flock, cricket factories are receiving tens of millions in taxpayer funding. One such 14,000-square-metre insect protein plant was launched with $35 million in federal subsidies from Sustainable Development Technology Canada, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, and NGen under Ottawa’s Global Innovation Clusters program—all in pursuit of vague “sustainability” goals. In Canada’s new ESG economy, failure is punished if you raise chickens but subsidized if you raise crickets.

This is perfectly aligned with Mark Carney’s repeated insistence in Value(s) that every financial decision must serve net-zero climate objectives. (see above). This is not environmental stewardship. It is engineered collapse masquerading as innovation. It is a top-down reordering of food production and economic sovereignty in the name of “climate justice,” but in reality, to serve elite technocratic consolidation.

Today, May 15, as the Church commemorates St. Isidore the farmer, how fitting it is to invoke his intercession for Canada, as we witness the descent into cruelty towards our animals and the systematic communist like destruction of our food supply.

Carney in His Own Words: The Gospel of Globalism

Let’s take further into consideration more of Carney’s own words from his book Value(s): “Companies do not stop at setting a high-level objective to reach net zero… but embed it into every business decision, from R&D [Research and Development] spending to executive compensation” (Value(s), p. 344).

“Finance is a utility, a means to an end with the ends determined by society… The rapid rise of ESG measurement and investing is the most promising contribution to the creation of stakeholder value” (Value(s), p. 421).

Carney’s book reveals his full program: climate coercion, stakeholder compliance, and the inversion of subsidiarity into centralized rule. The end is not freedom. It is strong adherence to globalist policies that undermines Canadian sovereignty and prosperity.

Reaping What They Voted For

And yet 43.8% of Canadians voted for all of this. They rewarded the very people who silenced dissent during COVID, expanded euthanasia, criminalized speech, and most glaringly by failing to condemn or launch a national inquiry into the burning and vandalizing of over 100 churches.

But here is the twist: Carney’s disassociation from the teachings of his faith and from the good of his nation, may be his undoing. He is the face of the elite class, which is detached, lifeless, humourless, and coldly managerial. His rule may bring about its own crisis of legitimacy. By the time people realize who Mark Carney really is, they will not be clamouring for sovereignty, they will be begging to become the 51st state.

Carney’s shadow cabinet is a recycling bin of Trudeau-era failures, including figures who presided over economic stagnation, rising debt, and policy paralysis are now poised to continue their damage under new branding. Rather than offering a course correction, Carney is cementing the same ideological rot that defined Trudeau’s tenure.

From Reaction to Responsibility

As of now, Canada is not hopelessly lost, given that the Liberals, at least for now, are still at a minority government, student voters are looking to a more secure financial future by voting Conservative (despite their many social policy flaws), Jagmeet Singh lost his seat, and most importantly, Christ is Lord and King.

Mark Carney will receive my prayers, along with my criticisms grounded in truth. This is not merely a political disagreement but about the future of Canada and also part of a larger spiritual battle.

Never trust a banker who serves Davos before his country. Never outsource your conscience to a technocrat. Never forget who God has willed you to be.

Que sera, sera serfdom? No: Fiat voluntas tua. Thy will be done.