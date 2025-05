Intriguing to see the then-Father Robert Prevost, as Prior of the Augustinians, now Pope Leo XIV, play a brief part in this documentary on Pope Benedict XVI. We never know quite what the future holds, and how history may converge. Our God and His providence are mysterious.

Certainly, as the future Pope exhorts, we must ‘devour’ Scripture, as we eat the Body of Christ, to nourish our souls.