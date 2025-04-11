Contamination and Mutation

Just about everything the ‘conspiracy’ theorists warned about the mRNA jab has now revealed to be true. That it was, whether deliberately or not, leaked from a lab in Wuhan; that it doesn’t stay put in your arm; that it’s far from harmless, but has any number of deleterious side-effects, from paralysis, to strokes, to cancer; and, yes, the solutions have now been found to be contaminated with foreign DNA, which can worm itself into your own DNA, thus changing your genotype, causing a mutation. And such mutations, as Dr. Campbell says, can be oncogenic, leading to ‘malignant change’; in other words, cancer, and often of a very aggressive type.

This ‘foreign DNA’ could go on to produce the spike protein for as long as you live, which is one reasonable explanation for ‘long-term Covid’. It may even change one’s gametes – that is, your sex cells – and so be passed on to one’s offspring. And what may be more concerning, no one seems to care much, either in medicine or politics, or even the Church, for that matter. Many professions, workplaces and schools still require ‘the vaxx’, which signifies they’ve learned nothing, or are recalcitrant, neither of which fosters warm and fuzzy feelings. Little research is being done – just a vague shrug of insouciance, which is, to put it mildly, disconcerting. The reports that have been issued are ‘redacted’, with whole sections not for the eyes of the hoi polloi.

The question, is why?

Perhaps it is only a miniscule number, and we live in hope. But without knowing more details, nd the propter quid of all this, how many will be living under a genetic sword of Damocles, wondering. Of course, most won’t ask, and they wont’ tell. And so the world will continue to turn, but likely with fewer people along for the ride.

One the commentators sums it up:

I distinctly recall asking my doc in August of ‘20:

“Doc, what’s the recommendation? When a vaccine is ready, should I and my family take it? What’s your plan? Will you?”

To his credit, he said: “Being an insider, I’m assuming I’ll have little to no choice in the matter. For my patients, I can’t in good conscience recommend it given the absence of any longevity studies. There’s no way to determine if something developed that quickly is actually safe in the longterm.”