Saint Stanislaus of Szczepanów

We celebrate Saint Stanislaus today (+ April 11, 1079), on the brink of Holy Week this year, a bishop and martyr who accepted the episcopacy only at the direct order of Pope Alexander II. He proved a wise and courageous leader of his flock, put to death by his own king, Boleslaus, for rebuking the monarch鈥檚 鈥榠mmoral life鈥, the culmination of a series of disputes between the bishop and the king. At a previous trial over a piece of land which had been willed to the church by a certain Piotr, who had died, Bishop Stanislaus, so the legend goes, raised the man who had been in his grave for three days – shades of Lazarus – to testify to his own will.

The details are rather obscure and disputed, but with further disagreements, things reached such a pitch that the Bishop excommunicated the King, which weakened him politically, and so the King accused Stanislaus of treason, sending soldiers to kill him.聽 When the would-be assassins balked, their conscience blanching at the thought of murdering an unarmed, saintly cleric, the King himself took his sword and cut down the saint in the middle of Mass, in a church now dedicated to the Bishop, outside the walls of Krakow. He is one of the patron saints of Poland.

The medicinal remedies of excommunication and anathemas need to be ‘raised from the dead’ in our own day, having lain dormant for too many decades. Our politicians, who profess to be Catholic, tout support for ‘abortion on demand’ right up until birth, and the mutilation of children in the name of transgenderism, and are left uncorrected, unrebuked, and unrepentant, all the while receiving Holy Communion.

We should pray for more parrhesia in our bishops, in the example of Saint Stanislaus; indeed, the same for all the faithful, ourselves included, that 鈥榖oldness鈥 to which Saint Paul urges us, not caring much what the world thinks, but about saving souls, preaching the Gospel and its truth, in season and out, with courage, clarity and simplicity.

Saint Stanislaus, ora pro nobis! +