A Universally Mandated Secular Vegan Monasticism

It’s as rigorous as the ascetic lives of the desert monks, of the Eastern Fathers, and the glory days of the Trappists and Camaldolese. Only it’s not done freely, for the love of God, like these noble souls, but imposed upon all, to appease the false gods of climate. We’re all to become vegan spiritualists, in thrall to Gaia.

I’m talking about London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s climate change initiative.

You have to read it to believe it. The plan distinguishes ‘progressive’ targets, from ‘ambitious’ ones, to be reached by 2030, now fewer than five years away. Let’s just mention the ambitious, for that’s what they’re aiming for eventually, even if the progressive targets are bad enough.

No meat.

No dairy products

2500 kcal max per day (how you get even to this with no meat and dairy is anyone’s guess)

No private vehicles

Three items of clothing per year

Plane journeys only once every three years

No household waste

You get the idea. Permanent lockdown, no travel, inedible ‘food’. There’s no mention of chocolate and apple pie, nor electricity usage, nor, more to the point, of how many children you may be allowed, if any. Every child, to the climate zealots, is a carbon-emitting liability – tut, tut, if you really need one. All the while, we’re in a demographic spiral to a real ‘net zero’.

I’m all for taking care of the environment and a proper Catholic ecology, especially the local sort; when out on my perambulations, I pick up some rubbish that has been tossed carelessly aside; and we should fight pollution and toxins being dumped into our lakes, rivers and bodies. I strive to sentire cum ecclesia, which is not quite the same things as sentire cum papa. For I have grave doubts, along with many others, that vast global climate variations – insofar as we can measure such, itself a fraught endeavour – are anthropogenic in origin. They seem, rather, to be heliogenic. We’ve had ice ages and tropical ages long before the era of the ‘Anthropocene’. Sitting here in frozen Canada at the end of March, I have trouble believing the Earth is getting progressively warmer. Of course, that may be a logical fallacy, deriving a universal from one particular, but there are many such ‘particulars’ across the planet.

Regardless, the extreme fringe of the climate change insanity, from Just Stop Oil, to Zero Population Growth, to Net Zero, is, in the end, a hypocritical thanatophilic death cult. Whatever is going on with the nearly-infinitely complex system we call ‘climate’, the very premise that undergirds these Manichean zealots is the fewer humans doing fewer things, the better. I have some doubt many of them even believe it; perhaps they’ve convinced themselves to believe it; or to believe that they believe it; or brainwashed to believe it. And for many of the ‘elites’, it’s not an inconvenient truth, but a convenient one. Witness Al Gore – he of the mega-mansion(s) – who predicted many dire things two decades ago in his propaganda shtick of a film, almost none of which, as far as I can tell, have come true, including no snow on currently-snow-packed Mount Kilimanjaro.

After all, with far fewer humans doing fewer things, the ‘elites’ get far more of a share of the pie of the Earth and its resources to themselves. They can privately jet across the globe to cavort on solitary, pristine beaches and hilltops, the hoi polloi rotting away in their pods, all the while salving their seared consciences that they are saving the planet. In their lonely contraceptive cosmos, there is no munificent, provident and prodigal God Who will always take care of us, Who tells us to go forth and multiply. Only a cold, dark, uncaring universe, where God is dead, through which a depletable planet is careening towards an entropic and inevitable death.

Our current Prime Minister seems to be quite chummy with Mr. Khan, moving in the same WEF circles, and a climate zealot himself. For all we know, he was wafted back into Canada in the wake of Mr. Trudeau, to ensure we all keep to their agenda. Does Mr. Carney hold to Net-Zero 2030 and all that entails? Is that his vision for Canada and Canadians? Does he really want to shut down oil production and use, and bankrupt this country? Might someone ask him?

Oh, wait, the media are now bought-and-paid-for Shih Tzu lap dogs, so most of us will likely never hear any inconvenient truths about Mr. Carney’s past or present beliefs. It’s all bland, pathetic and impotent elbows-up propaganda Canadiana…until it’s not.

Perhaps there is no way out for us, except by pilgrimaging through this vale of tears to heaven, for which we are destined, after all. Yet, dear reader, have hope, for God is still God, and will soon laugh them to scorn, one way or another.

In the meantime, as Scripture and history attest, those who strive to build their own idea of heaven on earth, are doomed to find quite a hell indeed.