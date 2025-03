On this Solemnity of the Annunciation, here is a fitting motet to celebrate with true devotion. During his own life (c. 1455 – 1521) Josquin des Prez was known as the ‘Michelangelo of music’, which says much. Here is one of his first compositions, fittingly, a setting of the Ave Maria, as sung by Voces8, and a very blessed and grace-filled day to all our readers: