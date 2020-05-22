1. When you feel like quitting

“You must not abandon the ship in a storm because you cannot control the winds… What you cannot turn to good, you must at least make as little bad as you can.”

2. Why trials are necessary

“Every tribulation whichever comes our way either is sent to be medicinal, if we will take it as such, or may become medicinal, if we will make it such, or is better than medicinal, unless we forsake it.”

3. Where one can find refuge

“Comfort in tribulation can be secured only on the sure ground of faith holding as true the words of Scripture and the teaching of the Catholic Church.”

4. When you think you’re not doing enough

“The ordinary acts we practice every day at home are of more importance to the soul than their simplicity might suggest.”

5. When you want to give up on your efforts

“Do the best you can to make the present production a success; don’t spoil the entire play just because you happen to think of another one that you’d enjoy rather more.”

6. When you get discouraged by the latest scandal

“The times are never so bad but that a good man can live in them.”

7. When you need to be reminded about Who is in charge

“Don’t worry about me no matter what happens in this world. Nothing can happen to me that God doesn’t want. And all that He wants, no matter how bad it may appear to us, is really for the best.”

From: https://epicpew.com/7-quotes-on-religious-encouragement-from-st-thomas-more/