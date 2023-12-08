Today is the solemnity of Mary Immaculate, a day on which many consecrate themselves to her, and the question we may ask, why do we consecrate ourselves to Mary?

First, our consecration to her certainly please Jesus. Let us remind ourselves what Saint Maximilian Kolbe tells us: Never be afraid of loving the Blessed Virgin too much. You can never love her more than Jesus did. Furthermore, the same saint also tells us: Jesus honored her before all ages, and will honor her for all ages. No one comes to Him, nor even near Him, no one is saved or sanctified, if he too will not honor her. This is the lot of Angels and of men.

Secondly, it was Jesus himself who, on the cross, commanded us to take Mary into our homes, meaning in our hearts. Saint Maximillian Kolbe exhorts us with the following words: If anyone does not wish to have Mary Immaculate for his Mother, he will not have Christ for his Brother. Moreover, another fellow Franciscan brother saint, this time Saint Bonaventure, who is also a Doctor of the Church, teaches us: Mary seeks for those who approach her devoutly and with reverence, for such she loves, nourishes, and adopts as her children.

Thirdly, it is surely Mary’s greatest desire that we are, more and more, united with her Son, Jesus. Saint Louis Marie de Montfort says: We never give more honor to Jesus than when we honor his Mother, and we honor her simply and solely to honor him all the more perfectly. We go to her only as a way leading to the goal we seek – Jesus, her Son. On his account, Saint John Henry Newman observes: The reason why Christ is unknown today is because His Mother is unknown.

Fourthly, Mary cares for us, her children. Thus, our filial entrustment to her Immaculate heart naturally becomes our easiest access to the heavenly glory. Saint John Vianney says: If you invoke the Blessed Virgin when you are tempted, she will come at once to your help, and Satan will leave you. Saint Teresa of Calcutta also said: If you ever feel distressed during your day — call upon our Lady — just say this simple prayer: ‘Mary, Mother of Jesus, please be a mother to me now.’ I must admit — this prayer has never failed me. Finally, Saint Josemaria Escriva notes: Love our Lady. And she will obtain abundant grace to help you conquer in your daily struggle.

Finally, there exists no more perfect way to holiness and to Jesus than through our Mother Mary. Saint Louis Marie de Montfort states: The greatest saints, those richest in grace and virtue will be the most assiduous in praying to the most Blessed Virgin, looking up to her as the perfect model to imitate and as a powerful helper to assist them. The same Montfort also says: Have you strayed from the path leading to heaven? Then call on Mary, for her name means “Star of the Sea, the North Star which guides the ships of our souls during the voyage of this life,” and she will guide you to the harbor of eternal salvation.

Let us start our day by consecrating ourselves to the Mary with this most powerful consecration:

I, ________________ , a faithless sinner, renew and ratify today in thy hands the vows of my Baptism; I renounce forever Satan, his pomps and works; and I give myself entirely to Jesus Christ, the Incarnate Wisdom, to carry my cross after Him all the days of my life, and to be more faithful to Him than I have ever been before. In the presence of all the heavenly court I choose thee this day for my Mother and Mistress. I deliver and consecrate to thee, as thy slave, my body and soul, my goods, both interior and exterior, and even the value of all my good actions, past, present and future; leaving to thee the entire and full right of disposing of me, and all that belongs to me, without exception, according to thy good pleasure, for the greater glory of God in time and in eternity.

Let us be apostles of this consecration by sharing it with everyone in whatever media you might, even printing prayer cards of it.

O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee. Amen.