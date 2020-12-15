It is said that princes and noblemen at public schools in England each had their own ‘whipping boy’, a low-born student who would take their punishments for them, since it was infra dignitatem to actually cane a prince. The theory goes, seeing one of his friends, however distant and beneath him, take the hit would be punishment enough for his lordship.

At least in the civilized world whipping has had its day, but not, it seems, murder and suicide. Sure, they still cane and lash in the barbaric regions of Islam, but we eschew such punishments. But that is only in the physical sense. For ‘whipping’ of a metaphorical sort is alive and well in our own halls of government. Just five days ago, December 10th, Prime Minister Trudeau, along with the leaders of the NDP and Green Parties, all ‘whipped’ their Members of Parliament into voting ‘aye’ – in stentorian tones, one might presume, no exceptions allowed – for Bill C-7, which expands euthanasia, basically for any reason that seem good in the eyes of a physician and a patient, which means, more or less, for any reason whatsoever. Erin O’Toole permitted MP’s of the Conservative part to vote according to what shreds remain of the Canadian conscience. Thirteen of them also voted ‘aye’.

Even the minimal safeguards offered by the Conservatives – fig leafs, really – were refused. Hence, we may soon have death-on-demand in Canada for the sick, suffering and vulnerable, as we already do for the unborn. But if one can demand do die, how much longer before one is also demanded to die, whipped – metaphorically – into submitting?

What would happen if these elected representatives had actually represented their constituents and their own conscience, and stood up like men – and, yes, women – telling Trudeau where to go, instead of acting like trained, happy seals, or the whipped boys of old? Well, they’d be cast into the outer darkness, losing their jobs, their prestige, their pensions. They would be, as Trudeau senior once called them, ‘nobodies’. But what are they already? As one wise man said, we live not in a democracy, but a dict-mock-racy – a dictatorial mockery of democracy. And one that is edging ever more to undisguised totalitarianism.

For clarity’s sake, here is a summary, from the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, of what they voted for:

Bill C-7 removes the requirement in the law that a person’s natural death is reasonably foreseeablein order to qualify for MAiD, as required by Truchon. Therefore people who are not terminally ill can die by MAiD. The Truchon decision only required this amendment to the legislation. Bill C-7 permits a doctor or nurse practitioner to lethally inject a person who cannot consent, if that person was previously approved for MAiD. This contravenes the Supreme Court of Canada Carter decision which stated that only competent people could die by MAiD. Bill C-7 waives the ten-day waiting period when a person is deemed to be “terminally ill.” Thus a person could request MAiD on a “bad day” and die the same day. Studies prove that the “will to live” fluctuates. Bill C-7 creates a two-track law. A person whose death is deemed to be reasonably foreseeable would have no waiting period while a person whose death is deemed to be not reasonably foreseeable would have a 90-day waiting period. Bill C-7 claims to prevent MAiD for people with mental illness. The law permits MAiD for people who are physically or psychologically suffering that they find intolerable and that cannot be relieved in a way that the person considers acceptable.

Bill C-7 states: Exclusion (2.1) For the purposes of paragraph (2)(a), a mental illness is not considered to be an illness, disease or disability.

We can only hope they knew not what they were doing, for we are now well into the real of 1930’s Germany, and full-bore culture of death. Our benighted leaders, led by the even-more benighted Trudeau have sown for themselves, and for all of us, a whirlwind of destruction, and perhaps damnation for themselves.

Ironic, for it is only by not going along with such evil that the politicians – finding their inner orca to bite the hand that feeds them – will find true peace and happiness. After all, the only ‘pension’ worth working for is the one God offers, eternal life with Him forever. Everything else is refuse, or worse. To forego beatitude for a bowl of political pottage? Our politicians might do well to recite – or, better yet, chant – the Dies Irae before votes like this, for the day of wrath, of death and judgement, awaits each one of us, any given day.

Bill C-7 is now before the Senate – the house of sober second thought, as it is said – but one wonders how sober and thoughtful they will be.

We can pray, and hope, even as the pale green fourth horseman of the apocalypse whips his own steed along its fateful march. Eventually, the death he brings in his wake will devour itself, but that’s a real and torturous long way around to the culture of life. Best to slay the beast first, while still in its infancy. But I fear it has already waxed strong, and with its pitiless eyes is slouching towards Gomorrah to be born.