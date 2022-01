I’m not a great fan of polls, but I think this one may prove of some value. The ‘no’s’ have a very, very wide margin, which is a good sign of where the sensus Canadianensis is.

No tax. No discrimination. No division.

https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2022/01/11/have-your-say-should-ontario-also-implement-a-tax-for-unvaccinated-people.html