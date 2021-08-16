From a different time and a different era, here is a clip of Pope Pius XII declaring the dogma of the Assumption back in 1950, with 700,000 of the faithful crammed into. Saint Peter’s square. And who does not want to bring back the sedia gestatoria, along with the triple tiara! I thought the woman in the crowd was holding up a mobile phone at one point, then, realized what year it was. That, or time travel. Ah, the good old days, when people actually looked at and heard the world, and not a flattened-out digital version thereof: May Our Lady Assumed into heaven intercede for us all in this vale of tears and sometime madness: